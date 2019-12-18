Bristol's Booze Cruise just released their first wave of bands to play their second ever festival in the UK. The festival will be held from May 22nd to 24th, 2020 in Bristol, UK. The three-day festival will feature performances by Antillectual, Goodbye Blue Monday, Mikey Erg Band, Ramona and much more. Weekend passes for the festival are on sale now, you can click here to grab yours. See below to view the full list of first wave bands.