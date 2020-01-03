Dutch alternative music festival Jera On Air has announced the line up to their 28th edition. The Offspring, NOFX, Killswitch Engage, Knocked Loose, Pup, Belvedere, Incendiary and much more have been announced to play. The festival will happen on June 28th to 29th in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands. Festival passes are on sale now. You can click here to grab your passes or to view the full details on the event.
2020 Line Up
The Offspring
NOFX
Killswitch Engage
Meshuggah
August Burns Red
Thy Art Is Murder
Neck Deep
Of Mice and men
Motionless In White
Knocked Loose
Being As An Ocean
Chelsea Grin
Northlane
Silverstein
Counterparts
Lionheart
Cigar
PUP
Rotting Out
Malevolence
Belvedere
Incendiary
Get The Shot