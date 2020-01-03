Dutch alternative music festival Jera On Air has announced the line up to their 28th edition. The Offspring, NOFX, Killswitch Engage, Knocked Loose, Pup, Belvedere, Incendiary and much more have been announced to play. The festival will happen on June 28th to 29th in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands. Festival passes are on sale now. You can click here to grab your passes or to view the full details on the event.