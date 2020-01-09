The World/Inferno Friendship Society and The Bridge City Sinners announce west/southwest USA tour

World/Inferno Friendship Society
The World/Inferno Friendship Society and The Bridge City Sinners are embarking on a quick tour of the western and southwestern USA for February. Both bands are touring in support of their 2019 releases: The World/Inferno Friendship Society's All Borders Are Porous to Cats (Alternative Tentacles), and The Bridge City Sinners' Here’s to the Devil (Flail Records).

Various acts will be joining the two headliners for short runs along the tour, including Vic Ruggerio (indicated below with *) and Tejon Street Corner Thieves (indicated with ˆ). You can check out the Bridge City Sinners track “Run from the Sun," from their recent album, as well as those tour dates, below.< a>

DateVenueCity
Feb 06Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, CA *
Feb 07HighlineSeattle, WA *
Feb 08JazzbonesTacoma, WA *
Feb 09DantesPortland, OR *
Feb 10Goldfield Trading PostSacramento, CA
Feb 11Oakland Metro OperahouseOakland CA
Feb 13Alex’s BarLong Beach, CA
Feb 14Club RedMesa, AZ
Feb 15LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM
Feb 16Bluebird TheaterDenver, CO ˆ
Feb 17Black SheepColorado Springs, CO ˆ