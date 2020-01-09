The World/Inferno Friendship Society and The Bridge City Sinners are embarking on a quick tour of the western and southwestern USA for February. Both bands are touring in support of their 2019 releases: The World/Inferno Friendship Society's All Borders Are Porous to Cats (Alternative Tentacles), and The Bridge City Sinners' Here’s to the Devil (Flail Records).

Various acts will be joining the two headliners for short runs along the tour, including Vic Ruggerio (indicated below with *) and Tejon Street Corner Thieves (indicated with ˆ). You can check out the Bridge City Sinners track “Run from the Sun," from their recent album, as well as those tour dates, below.< a>