Listen to Destination Lonely cover the Troggs!

All the way from Southwestern France, Punknews is happy to bring you the video premier of Destination Lonely’s version of the 1966 garage rock staple from The Troggs, “I Want You.” This lo-fi, fuzz riddled rendition is from their upcoming album, Nervous Breakdown, set for release on Voodoo Rhythm Records on . Nervous Breakdown is the third LP from the French garage punk trio on the Voodoo Rhythm label, and their first double LP release since forming in 2009. Their sound is defined by bleak, dissonant, noise laden riffs, full of desperation and bleakness. Destination Lonely definitely explores the darker corners of existence. You can pick up the band's new album right here and you can check out the new track below, right now!