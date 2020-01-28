Bayside announce 20th anniversary tour

by Tours

Bayside have announced they will be hitting the road this spring for their 20th anniversary tour with Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, and Can’t Swim. Tickets go on sale Thursday. Bayside released Interrobang in 2019 on Hopeless Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 28The PageantSt. Louis, MO
May 29Bogart’sCincinnati, OH
May 30Concord Music HallChicago, IL
May 31First AvenueMinneapolis, MN
Jun 02Crofoot BallroomPontiac, MI
Jun 03House of BluesCleveland, OH
Jun 04Buffalo RiverworksBuffalo, NY
Jun 05House of BluesBoston, MA
Jun 06Terminal 5New York, NY
Jun 07Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
Jun 09The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA
Jun 10The FillmoreSilver Spring, MD
Jun 11Cat’s CradleCarrboro, NC
Jun 12The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Jun 13House of BluesLake Buena Vista, FL
Jun 15House of BluesHouston, TX
Jun 16House of BluesDallas, TX
Jun 17Emo’sAustin, TX
Jun 19The Van BurenPhoenix, AZ
Jun 20House of BluesLas Vegas, NV
Jun 21House of BluesAnaheim, CA
Jun 22The WilternLos Angeles, CA
Jun 24The UC TheatreBerkeley, CA
Jun 26Roseland TheatrePortland, OR
Jun 27Showbox SoDoSeattle, WA
Jun 29The DepotSalt Lake City, UT
Jun 30Ogden TheatreDenver, CO
Jul 01Granada TheatreLawrence, KS
Jul 02Cannery BallroomNashville, TN