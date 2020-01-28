Bayside have announced they will be hitting the road this spring for their 20th anniversary tour with Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, and Can’t Swim. Tickets go on sale Thursday. Bayside released Interrobang in 2019 on Hopeless Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 28
|The Pageant
|St. Louis, MO
|May 29
|Bogart’s
|Cincinnati, OH
|May 30
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|May 31
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jun 02
|Crofoot Ballroom
|Pontiac, MI
|Jun 03
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|Jun 04
|Buffalo Riverworks
|Buffalo, NY
|Jun 05
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|Jun 06
|Terminal 5
|New York, NY
|Jun 07
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Jun 09
|The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jun 10
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD
|Jun 11
|Cat’s Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|Jun 12
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Jun 13
|House of Blues
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|Jun 15
|House of Blues
|Houston, TX
|Jun 16
|House of Blues
|Dallas, TX
|Jun 17
|Emo’s
|Austin, TX
|Jun 19
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jun 20
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jun 21
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA
|Jun 22
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jun 24
|The UC Theatre
|Berkeley, CA
|Jun 26
|Roseland Theatre
|Portland, OR
|Jun 27
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 29
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jun 30
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Jul 01
|Granada Theatre
|Lawrence, KS
|Jul 02
|Cannery Ballroom
|Nashville, TN