New York Hardcore legends Agnostic Front and Sick Of It All had such a great time with their NYC residency this past December, they have announced a full East Coast run this spring together, see below. Tickets for this run of shows go on sale tomorrow. Agnostic Front released The Godfathers of Hardcore in 2019 and Sick Of It All released Wake the Sleeping Dragon! in 2018.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|04/23
|Boston, MA
|The Middle East
|04/24
|Quebec City, QC
|Le D’Auteull
|04/25
|Montreal, QC
|Foufounes Electrique
|04/26
|Toronto, ON
|Lee’s Palace
|04/27
|Detroit, MI
|The Shelter
|04/28
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Crafthouse
|04/29
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Elevation 27
|05/01
|Charlotte, NC
|Epicenter Festival
|05/02
|Louisville, KY
|Diamond Pub
|05/03
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean
|05/04
|St. Louis, MO
|Blueberry Hill
|05/06
|Austin, TX
|Barracuda
|05/07
|Dallas, TX
|Trees
|05/08
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Upstairs
|05/10
|Daytona, FL
|Rockville Festival
|05/11
|Atlanta, GA
|The Loft
|05/13
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|05/14
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|05/15
|Syracuse, NY
|The Lost Horizon