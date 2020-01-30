Agnostic Front /Sick Of It All (East Coast)

by Tours

New York Hardcore legends Agnostic Front and Sick Of It All had such a great time with their NYC residency this past December, they have announced a full East Coast run this spring together, see below. Tickets for this run of shows go on sale tomorrow. Agnostic Front released The Godfathers of Hardcore in 2019 and Sick Of It All released Wake the Sleeping Dragon! in 2018.

DateLocationVenue
04/23Boston, MAThe Middle East
04/24Quebec City, QCLe D’Auteull
04/25Montreal, QCFoufounes Electrique
04/26Toronto, ONLee’s Palace
04/27Detroit, MIThe Shelter
04/28Pittsburgh, PACrafthouse
04/29Virginia Beach, VAElevation 27
05/01Charlotte, NCEpicenter Festival
05/02Louisville, KYDiamond Pub
05/03Chicago, ILSubterranean
05/04St. Louis, MOBlueberry Hill
05/06Austin, TXBarracuda
05/07Dallas, TXTrees
05/08Houston, TXWhite Oak Upstairs
05/10Daytona, FLRockville Festival
05/11Atlanta, GAThe Loft
05/13Baltimore, MDOttobar
05/14Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts
05/15Syracuse, NYThe Lost Horizon