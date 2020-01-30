Billy Talent release new song

by Em Moore
Canadian rock band Billy Talent have released a new single. The song is called “Reckless Paradise”. The band will be touring this spring and summer. Billy Talent released Afraid of Heights in 2016 on The End Records. Check out the song and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 23
|Slam Dunk Festival North
|Leeds, UK
|May 24
|Slam Dunk Festival South
|Hatfield, UK
|May 26
|LuxExpo The Box
|Luxembourg, LU
|May 28
|Green Theatre
|Kyiv, UA
|May 30
|GlavClub Green Concert
|Moscow, RU
|May 31
|Kosmonavt
|Sankt-Petersburg, RU
|Jun 05
|Rock im Park
|Nürnberg, DE
|Jun 06
|Rock Am Ring
|Nürburg, DE
|Jun 08
|Klub STUDIO
|Kraków, PL
|Jun 09
|Vystaviste
|Brno, CZ
|Jun 11
|Greenfield Festival
|Interlaken, CH
|Jun 13
|Nova Rock
|Kleylehof, AT
|Jun 14
|Budapest Park
|Budapest, HU
|Jul 17
|Festival des Bieres du Monde de Saguenay
|Chicoutimi, QC
|Aug 07
|Rock The Cauze Festival
|Victoriaville, QC
|Aug 09
|Rock The Hub Festival
|Truro, NS