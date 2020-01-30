Billy Talent release new song

Billy Talent release new song
Canadian rock band Billy Talent have released a new single. The song is called “Reckless Paradise”. The band will be touring this spring and summer. Billy Talent released Afraid of Heights in 2016 on The End Records. Check out the song and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 23Slam Dunk Festival NorthLeeds, UK
May 24Slam Dunk Festival SouthHatfield, UK
May 26LuxExpo The BoxLuxembourg, LU
May 28Green TheatreKyiv, UA
May 30GlavClub Green ConcertMoscow, RU
May 31KosmonavtSankt-Petersburg, RU
Jun 05Rock im ParkNürnberg, DE
Jun 06Rock Am RingNürburg, DE
Jun 08Klub STUDIOKraków, PL
Jun 09VystavisteBrno, CZ
Jun 11Greenfield FestivalInterlaken, CH
Jun 13Nova RockKleylehof, AT
Jun 14Budapest ParkBudapest, HU
Jul 17Festival des Bieres du Monde de SaguenayChicoutimi, QC
Aug 07Rock The Cauze FestivalVictoriaville, QC
Aug 09Rock The Hub FestivalTruro, NS