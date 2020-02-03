Dropkick Murphys have released a video for their new single “Smash Shit Up”. The single is now available along with a cover of Gerry Cinnamon’s “The Bonny” online and on 12-inch vinyl. Dropkick Murphys announced Boston Blowout shows a few weeks ago. Check those dates out here Dropkick Murphys announce Boston Blowout 2020. The band will be playing festivals in May and July. Dropkick Murphys released 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory on Born and Bred. Check out the video and festival dates below.