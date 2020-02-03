Dropkick Murphys release new video

by Videos

Dropkick Murphys have released a video for their new single “Smash Shit Up”. The single is now available along with a cover of Gerry Cinnamon’s “The Bonny” online and on 12-inch vinyl. Dropkick Murphys announced Boston Blowout shows a few weeks ago. Check those dates out here Dropkick Murphys announce Boston Blowout 2020. The band will be playing festivals in May and July. Dropkick Murphys released 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory on Born and Bred. Check out the video and festival dates below.

DateVenueCity
MAY 01Autodromo Hermanos RodriguezMexico, MX
MAY 03Epicenter 2020Concord, NC
MAY 08Welcome to RockvilleDaytona Beach, FL
MAY 17Sonic Temple Music + Arts FestivalColumbus, OH
JUL 10Festival Fête du Bruit St NolffSaint-nolff, FR
JUL 12Mighty SoundsTábor, CZ
JUL 14Festival MusilacAix-les-bains, FR
JUL 15Festival des Arènes de NîmesNîmes, FR
JUL 16Deichbrand FestivalWurster Nordseeküste, DE
JUL 26Rock Your Brain FestSélestat, FR
JUL 30Szene Openair FestivalAlter Futterplatz, AT
JUL 30PolandrockKostrzyn, PL