Dropkick Murphys have released a video for their new single “Smash Shit Up”. The single is now available along with a cover of Gerry Cinnamon’s “The Bonny” online and on 12-inch vinyl. Dropkick Murphys announced Boston Blowout shows a few weeks ago. Check those dates out here Dropkick Murphys announce Boston Blowout 2020. The band will be playing festivals in May and July. Dropkick Murphys released 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory on Born and Bred. Check out the video and festival dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|MAY 01
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|Mexico, MX
|MAY 03
|Epicenter 2020
|Concord, NC
|MAY 08
|Welcome to Rockville
|Daytona Beach, FL
|MAY 17
|Sonic Temple Music + Arts Festival
|Columbus, OH
|JUL 10
|Festival Fête du Bruit St Nolff
|Saint-nolff, FR
|JUL 12
|Mighty Sounds
|Tábor, CZ
|JUL 14
|Festival Musilac
|Aix-les-bains, FR
|JUL 15
|Festival des Arènes de Nîmes
|Nîmes, FR
|JUL 16
|Deichbrand Festival
|Wurster Nordseeküste, DE
|JUL 26
|Rock Your Brain Fest
|Sélestat, FR
|JUL 30
|Szene Openair Festival
|Alter Futterplatz, AT
|JUL 30
|Polandrock
|Kostrzyn, PL