Check out the new album by Talk Me Off!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new album by Talk Me Off!

A lil' early West coast vibe here, a lil '90s pop-punk vibe there, and a whole lot of straight up riffage, Talk Me Off are punk rock in the purest sense. These songs are catchy and sharp, but they're not nice either. Mental health, existentialist angst, and straight up being-pissed off are the sources here. If you like the Avengers or Distillers, this is for you.

The band's new album is out February 14 and you can pre-order it right here! In the meantime, check out the whole thing below, right now!