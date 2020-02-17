Less Than Jake/Lagwagon (US) (Not ready)

Less Than Jake and Lagwagon is going on a co-headline tour this spring with punk-criminals Masked Intruder and Plasma Canvas, see below for the dates. The Bouncing Souls will be joining this line-up as a third headliner on select dates.

DateLocationVenueDetails
May 8Milwaukee, WIThe Rave-
May 9Lansing, MIThe Loft-
May 10Rochester, NYAnthology-
May 12Toronto, ONPhoenix-
May 13Ottawa, ONBronson Centre-
May 15Hartford, CTWebster TheatreW/ The Bouncing Souls
May 16Worcester, MAPalladiumW/ The Bouncing Souls
May 17Huntington, NYThe ParamountW/ The Bouncing Souls
May 19Baltimore, MDSoundstage-
May 20Lancaster, PAChameleon Club-
May 21Pittsburgh, PARoxian-
May 22Indianapolis, INDeluxe-
May 23Cincinnati, OHBogarts-
May 24St. Louis, MORed Flag-
May 26Nashville, TNCowan-
May 28FT Lauderdale, FLCulture Room-
May 29Tampa, FLThe Ritz-