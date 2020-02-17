Less Than Jake and Lagwagon is going on a co-headline tour this spring with punk-criminals Masked Intruder and Plasma Canvas, see below for the dates. The Bouncing Souls will be joining this line-up as a third headliner on select dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|May 8
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Rave
|-
|May 9
|Lansing, MI
|The Loft
|-
|May 10
|Rochester, NY
|Anthology
|-
|May 12
|Toronto, ON
|Phoenix
|-
|May 13
|Ottawa, ON
|Bronson Centre
|-
|May 15
|Hartford, CT
|Webster Theatre
|W/ The Bouncing Souls
|May 16
|Worcester, MA
|Palladium
|W/ The Bouncing Souls
|May 17
|Huntington, NY
|The Paramount
|W/ The Bouncing Souls
|May 19
|Baltimore, MD
|Soundstage
|-
|May 20
|Lancaster, PA
|Chameleon Club
|-
|May 21
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian
|-
|May 22
|Indianapolis, IN
|Deluxe
|-
|May 23
|Cincinnati, OH
|Bogarts
|-
|May 24
|St. Louis, MO
|Red Flag
|-
|May 26
|Nashville, TN
|Cowan
|-
|May 28
|FT Lauderdale, FL
|Culture Room
|-
|May 29
|Tampa, FL
|The Ritz
|-