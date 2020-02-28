Quebec's L’Affaire Pélican return with new EP

Hailing from the north shore of Montreal, four-piece skate-punk act L’Affaire Pélican have returned with a new three-song EP titled Si C'est Flou, C'est Un OVNI! (that's If it's blurry, it's a UFO! for us Anglophones). The speedy Saint Eustache band's follpwing up their 2017 EP Le Moins Pire with this set. L'Affaire Pélican features bassist/vocalist Benoit Bédard, guitarist/vocalist Maxime Leblanc, guitarist Maxime (Olivier) Paquin, and drummer Luc Doucet. The band recorded with Vincent Côté (Bussieres).