Le Butcherettes have announced American and Canadian dates for this spring. They will be supporting Los Angeles-based rock band Chicano Batman on select dates and on their headlining dates CocoVera will be playing support. Le Butcherettes have also released a music video for their song “DON'T BLEED YOU'RE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FOREST” off of their EP DON’T BLEED which was released earlier this month on Rise Records. Check out the video and tour dates below.