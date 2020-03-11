Photos: Gladie / Nice Going at The Baby G, Toronto 03/08

Philadelphia's Gladie recently visited Toronto to play a show in support of their newly released full-length Safe Sins . The band, which features former Cayetana lead Augusta Koch, played with support from Toronto's Nice Going . Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch both sets. You can check out his photos below.

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.