We're kicking off our serioes of live, streamed performances to help cure your quarantine blues! Today, we are showing the first in our Lockdown Freakout series!

Crazy and the Brains are playing a live show, RIGHT NOW! You can check out their live set right here or scroll down!

The band is celebrating the release of their new compilation and are alluding to new material as well… so, like, go check out the live show, now! What else have you got to do?