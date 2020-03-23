Austin-based punk band A Giant Dog have announced an American tour for May. A Giant Dog released Neon Bible in 2019 on Merge Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 01
|The Barracuda
|Austin, TX
|May 02
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|May 04
|Mercy Lounge
|Nashville, TN
|May 05
|Cat’s Cradle, Backroom
|Carrboro, NC
|May 06
|TBA
|Washington, DC
|May 07
|Johnny Brenda’s
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 08
|O’Brien’s
|Boston, MA
|May 09
|St. Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 10
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|May 12
|Happy Dog
|Cleveland, OH
|May 13
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|May 14
|Empty Bottle
|Chicago, IL
|May 15
|The Cooperage
|Milwaukee, WI
|May 16
|Art-A-Whirl, Grumpy’s Stage
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 18
|Record Bar
|Kansas City, MO
|May 19
|Hi-Dive
|Denver, CO
|May 20
|TBA
|Albuquerque, NM
|May 21
|The Lunch Box
|Phoenix, AZ
|May 22
|Bootleg Theater
|Los Angeles, CA