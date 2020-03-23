A Giant Dog announce tour (US)

A Giant Dog
Austin-based punk band A Giant Dog have announced an American tour for May. A Giant Dog released Neon Bible in 2019 on Merge Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 01The BarracudaAustin, TX
May 02White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
May 04Mercy LoungeNashville, TN
May 05Cat’s Cradle, BackroomCarrboro, NC
May 06TBAWashington, DC
May 07Johnny Brenda’sPhiladelphia, PA
May 08O’Brien’sBoston, MA
May 09St. VitusBrooklyn, NY
May 10Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
May 12Happy DogCleveland, OH
May 13El ClubDetroit, MI
May 14Empty BottleChicago, IL
May 15The CooperageMilwaukee, WI
May 16Art-A-Whirl, Grumpy’s StageMinneapolis, MN
May 18Record BarKansas City, MO
May 19Hi-DiveDenver, CO
May 20TBAAlbuquerque, NM
May 21The Lunch BoxPhoenix, AZ
May 22Bootleg TheaterLos Angeles, CA