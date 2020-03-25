The Dollyrots have announced the first wave of rescheduled dates for their US tour that was previously scheduled for the spring. Tickets bought for March and April dates will be honoured at the rescheduled shows. The band will also be streaming two shows during the quarantine period. Not Ur Girlfrenz will still be playing support. The Dollyrots released Daydream Explosion in 2019 on Wicked Cool Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 29
|Stageit Online - Our Albums Go Acoustic: "Because I'm Awesome"
|Tampa, FL
|Apr 05
|Stageit Online: Our Albums Go Acoustic: "A Little Messed Up"
|Tampa, FL
|Jul 19
|Southgate House
|Newport, KY
|Jul 20
|Rumba Cafe
|Columbus, OH
|Jul 21
|Melody Inn
|Indianapolis, IN
|Jul 22
|Nightshop
|Bloomington, IL
|Jul 24
|James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW Post #246
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jul 25
|Reggie's Music Joint
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 27
|Lookout Lounge
|Omaha, NE
|Jul 28
|THE OLD ROCK HOUSE
|St Louis, MO
|Jul 29
|89th Street – OKC
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Jul 30
|Empire Control Room & Garage
|Austin, TX
|Aug 01
|Three Links Deep Ellum
|Dallas, TX
|Aug 03
|The Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Aug 08
|The Hi Hat
|Los Angeles, CA