The Dollyrots announce rescheduled tour dates

The Dollyrots
by Tours

The Dollyrots have announced the first wave of rescheduled dates for their US tour that was previously scheduled for the spring. Tickets bought for March and April dates will be honoured at the rescheduled shows. The band will also be streaming two shows during the quarantine period. Not Ur Girlfrenz will still be playing support. The Dollyrots released Daydream Explosion in 2019 on Wicked Cool Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 29Stageit Online - Our Albums Go Acoustic: "Because I'm Awesome"Tampa, FL
Apr 05Stageit Online: Our Albums Go Acoustic: "A Little Messed Up"Tampa, FL
Jul 19Southgate HouseNewport, KY
Jul 20Rumba CafeColumbus, OH
Jul 21Melody InnIndianapolis, IN
Jul 22NightshopBloomington, IL
Jul 24James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW Post #246Minneapolis, MN
Jul 25Reggie's Music JointChicago, IL
Jul 27Lookout LoungeOmaha, NE
Jul 28THE OLD ROCK HOUSESt Louis, MO
Jul 2989th Street – OKCOklahoma City, OK
Jul 30Empire Control Room & GarageAustin, TX
Aug 01Three Links Deep EllumDallas, TX
Aug 03The Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Aug 08The Hi HatLos Angeles, CA