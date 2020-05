14 hours ago by John Gentile

Last year, Jesse Luscious of The Pathogens, The Criminals, Blatz and a bunch of other bands moved to England, thereby essentially ending his weekly Bay Area radio show. Well, now he's starting a new on in the UK. It's called Losin' It with Luscious and it's on MMH Radio every Monday, at 3pm EST, starting today. You can check it out here.