Fat Mike announces The Dumpster Diver Record Club

View this post on Instagram

Well… here it is! For sure the coolest, and most intense project I’ve ever been a part of!!! After more years than I care to remember, I present to you…. the music of Home Street Home!⁣⁣ Link in bio⁣ #homestreethome

A post shared by Michael Burkett (@fatmikedude) on May 26, 2020 at 9:39am PDT