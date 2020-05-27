Fat Mike announces The Dumpster Diver Record Club

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Fat Mike of NOFX has announced The Dumpster Diver Record Club which will contain 104 songs from his musical Home Street Home. The songs will be on 50 7-inch vinyl records and will come with a mini welded steel dumpster for storage. Five records will be shipped per month over the course of ten months with the shipping expected to begin late July. Digital access to alternate versions of Home Street Home songs will also be included. Higher priced plans will include four NOFX seven-inches. Check out the announcement below.