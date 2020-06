The Dirty Nil have released a live video for their new single “Done With Drugs”. The video was shot at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, Ontario on June 14, 2020 by Mitch Barnes and Victor Malang. The song is available digitally as well as on seven-inch vinyl alongside their cover of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ song “Even The Losers”. The Dirty Nil released Master Volume in 2018. Check out the video below.