Best Midwestern - An Interview with Colossal

The Best Midwestern podcast, with hosts Greg Simpson and Scott Heisel, continues to explore the US midwest state-by-state, here's what Greg has to say about this outing: "We take a brief break from our state-by-state project to interview all four members of the amazing Chicago emo band Colossal - Pat Ford, Jason Flaks, Rob Kellenberger and Neil Hennessey. The group released an EP and LP through Asian Man in the early aughts, and reunitied for a track on a split with Owen last year. Find out about the history of this criminally underappreciated rock band and what the future may hold for them." Click here to check it out or subscribe.

Best Midwestern, focusing on music from the U.S. midwest, is created by long time Punknews contributor Greg Simpson and former Punknews editor and owner of Youth Conspiracy Records, Scott Heisel.