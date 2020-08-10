Entombed's Lars Göran Petro diagnosed with cancer

Sadly, Entombed fformer vocalist Lars Göran Petro has been diagnosed with cancer. (He now fronts the offshoot band Entombed A.D.). He issued a statement: " "I’ve been hit with uncureable cancer (gallvägscancer in Swedish), and have been battling it for some time now. It can’t be removed but the doctors are trying to control it with chemo therapy. Life takes its weird turns… To help a fellow metalhead in need in these difficult times, feel free to donate [to my Gofundme]" Entombed AD has released three albums so far. We wish Petro the best.