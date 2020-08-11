Johnny Thunders 'Que Sera Sera' to recieve box set treatment

On September 11, MVD will release a 3xCD box set of Johnny Thunders' 1985 solo album Que Sera Sera. Dubbed Que Sera Sera: Resurrected, the set includes the album proper remixed by The Vibrators' Pat Collier, with the Thunders' guitar more present (on the original version, Thunders own mix of his guitar has been criticized). There are also two unreleased tracks left off the original album, plus six previously unheard outtakes. The second disc has eighteen mostly unheard live tracks from Amsterdam, Lyon and Geneva. The third disc is the original album and single mixes. Lastly, the release includes a 36-page booklet by Thunders biographer Nina Antonia.