Punknews Podcast #500 posts Friday at Noon!

On Friday at Noon Est, we will debut the 500th episode of the Punknews Podcast! It's a special episode that runs five hours and includes interviews with Keith Morris of Black Flag/Circle Jerks/Off!, Jesse Michaels of Operation ivy/Classics of Love, Steve Ignorant of Crass, Daryl Hall of Daryl Hall and John Oates, Marissa of Screaming Females, Blag Dahlia of The Dwarves, Blothar of GWAR, Sulynn of Propagandhi, Jackie "The Jokeman" Martling, Danbert Nobacon of Chumbawamba, Sue of War on Women, Brad of F-minus/Leftover Crack, Dom davi of Tsunami Bomb, Crazy and the Brains, Monty of DFL, Lauren of Trash Knife, and more!

In addition to that, we have some live music, some jokes, and a few show breakdowns. Regular hosts Adam White and John Gentile are joined by rotating hosts Hallie Bulleit, Sam Barrett, Tom Trauma, and Em Moore! We'll see you Friday at noon est!

You can check out the Punknews Podcast Facebook right here!