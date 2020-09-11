Joe Jack Talcum releases double EP

Joe Jack Talcum of The Dead Milkmen has released a digital, double EP. It's called Joe Jack Talcum sings Railroad Bill and Other Songs and it's self released. Joe stated in a release, "it's a covers set (with the exception of the final song which is a collaboration between Dan "The Bassturd" Butler and me). I cover three of my own songs, previously released, as well as four songs that are written by others and have been performed by me in recent years at my live shows. Most of the set was recorded in Austin, Texas in the first three days of 2020. Matt Parmenter graciously provided studio time and his expert engineering skills on January 1 and 2 at the well-equipped Ice Cream Studio. Brad Teeter and Kathy McCarty stopped by to help out along with Dan Butler and Matt himself on instruments and vocals. On the 3rd of January, Mr. Butler kindly provided time at Syrup Studioz, his digital recording palace where The Bassturd magic is made. To round out the set I added a couple tracks recorded at my own Alien Field studio recently. Malik Pope provided the cover art."

