Sick of It All release “Alone” quarantine session

New York hardcore punk band Sick of It All have released a quarantine session of their song “Alone”. The song is off of the band’s first album Blood, Sweat and No Tears that was released in 1989. The video is the first in the band’s “Quarantine Sessions” series. Of the series the band said in a statement, “Quarantine gave us a reason (and an excuse) to dust off some of our favorite songs that haven't been featured in our live set either in a while, or ever. We wanted to rekindle their fire, and share them with our fans worldwide. So for the next months, we're going to release one song every fortnight to try to keep the torch of hardcore lit through this drought of live music that's driving us all crazy!” Sick of It All will be touring with Agnostic Front in 2021. Sick of It All released Wake the Sleeping Dragon! in 2018 via Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the video below.