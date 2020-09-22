METZ release “Blind Youth Industrial Park” music video

METZ have released a video for their song “Blind Youth Industrial Park”. The video was directed by Dylan Pharazyn. The song is off of their upcoming album Atlas Vending out on October 9 via Royal Mountain Records and Sub Pop Records. The band have also announced livestream shows from the Opera House in Toronto. On October 15 the show will air in North and South America at 9pm EST and on October 17 the show will air in UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia at 8pm BST. METZ released Strange Peace in 2017. Check out the video below.