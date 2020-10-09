Bad Operation announce album, release song

New Orleans ska band Bad Operation, made up of Brian Pretus of PEARS, Dominic Minix of The Dominic Minix Quartet, Daniel "D-Ray" Ray and Greg Rodrigue of Fatter Than Albert and All People and Robert Landry of All People, have announced a new album. The album is self-titled and will be out December 18 via Bad Time Records and Community Records. The band have also released a new song called “Perilous”. Check out the song below.