Bad Operation announce album, release song

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Fat Wreck Chords
New Orleans ska band Bad Operation, made up of Brian Pretus of PEARS, Dominic Minix of The Dominic Minix Quartet, Daniel "D-Ray" Ray and Greg Rodrigue of Fatter Than Albert and All People and Robert Landry of All People, have announced a new album. The album is self-titled and will be out December 18 via Bad Time Records and Community Records. The band have also released a new song called “Perilous”. Check out the song below.
Bad Operation Tracklist
1. Perilous
2. Bagel Rooks
3. Brain
4. Little Man
5. BAD OPERATION
6. Kinda Together
7. Peachy
8. Siren's Call
9. Baby in Arms
10. Fish Out of Water