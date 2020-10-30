,br>



"Wash Your Hands was written by our former lead guitar player Mike Toups. He is a wicked germaphobe. When he would tour with us, he would take a gallon of hand sanitizer with us to every location. This song was written and recorded pre-covid; tracked, mixed and mastered by Felipe Patino of Green Door Recordings. We had a lot of fun writing and recording this song. We hope you all enjoy it, And remember to always wash your hands!"