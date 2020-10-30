We are super pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Wyoming skatepunkers System Restore latest music video. The band created a super relevant PSA for their latest single "Wash Your Hands". The track is off of the band's upcoming 7-inch EP titled User Friendly Fire. The EP will be out December 2020 through Sell The Heart Records. Click here to pre-order yourself a copy.
"Wash Your Hands was written by our former lead guitar player Mike Toups. He is a wicked germaphobe. When he would tour with us, he would take a gallon of hand sanitizer with us to every location. This song was written and recorded pre-covid; tracked, mixed and mastered by Felipe Patino of Green Door Recordings. We had a lot of fun writing and recording this song. We hope you all enjoy it, And remember to always wash your hands!"