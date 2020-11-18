Less Than Jake release “Anytime and Anywhere” lyric video

Less Than Jake have released a lyric video for their new song “Anytime and Anywhere”. The song is off their upcoming album Silver Linings due out December 11 via Pure Noise Records. Less Than Jake released their EP Sound The Alarm in 2017. Check out the song below.
