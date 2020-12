16 hours ago by Em Moore

Bandcamp has announced that Bandcamp Fridays will be continuing into 2021. The initiative that sees the company waive their fees on purchases for twenty-four hours the first Friday of every month started in March when COVID-19 shut down touring and has run each month since. There will not be a Bandcamp Friday in January. The dates for Bandcamp Fridays in 2021 are February 5, March 5, April 2, and May 7.