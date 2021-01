14 hours ago by John Gentile

Sublime is going to release a graphic novel called $5 at the door. The book is an anthology of Sublime stories and Sublime inspired tales. Writers and artists contributing to the book include Ryan Cady (green lantern, poppy’s inferno), Audrey Mok (archie), Alex Diotto (youth), Hayden Sherman (angel & spike), Logan Faerber (‘namwolf), Bill Masuku, Robert Ahmad, Julianne Griepp, and Sublime contributor Opie Ortiz. That's out February 15 via Z2 comics.