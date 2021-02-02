D.I. release album of re-recorded hits

D.I. have released an album that finds the band re-recording hits from throughout their catalogue. It's out via Cleopatra and is called "Greatest Hits A-Z." Notably, the album has the songs sequenced in alphabetical order and includes a "cover" of Adolescents' "Amoeba," which was co-written by D.I. founder Casey Royer when he was still in that band. You can see the tracklist below.