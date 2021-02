14 hours ago by John Gentile

Russ Rankin of Good Riddance and Punk Rock Karaoke have released a cover pf D.I.'s "Johnny's Got A Problem." You can check that out below.

Punk Rock Karaoke is the touring act that includes punk rock veterans who kick out the classics while members of the audience get to sing the lyrics. Stan Lee of The Dickies, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Darrin Pfeiffer of Goldfinger, and Randy Bradbury of Pennywise frequently serve as the band on tour.