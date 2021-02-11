Check out the new track by Easy Love!

Today we are pleased to debut the new track by Easy Love!

Easy Love is the project spearheaded by Justine Brown. (You also might recognize Brown from one of her earlier bands- the incredible Summer Twins). Hailing from Southern California, Brown takes the hazy soundscape of 60s Cali-folk and brings that forward into the modern indie scene. There's equal parts Neutral Milk Hotel, Joan Baez, and Laura Stevenson here.

Her new track, "Your Arms," is probably the prettiest track you'll hear this winter. On the tune, Brown sings an ode to love- and it 'tis the season mind you. Meanwhile, a gauze-y guitar loops around celestial vocals while the track rolls along with a quiet, yet psychedelic, vibe. All you lovebirds, and all you desert acid-trippers, here is the song for you.

While "Your Arms" is a stand-alone single, you can pick up Easy Love's last album right here. Meanwhile, hear the new tune below!