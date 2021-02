3 hours ago by Em Moore

Dropkick Murphys have announced that they will be playing a livestream show for St. Patrick’s Day. The show will take place March 17 at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT on their website and will be free. Donations made will go toward paying crew and expenses. The band will also be releasing details regarding their upcoming album soon. Dropkick Murphys released 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory in 2017. See the post below.