Recently, Neighborhood Brats announced that they were working on new music. Well, the new release will be out this Spring. They stated on Social Media: "We miss everyone!!! Guess what though guys??? NEW MUSIC IS ON THE WAY!!! New album drops this spring!!! IT’S GOING TO BLOW YOUR GD MIND. All sorts of fun gifts and special packages are in the works. Stay tuned!"

The band released Claw Marks in 2018.