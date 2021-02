Green Day will release a new single on Saturday via an NHL broadcast. On instagram, they stated: "Loud season is back!!! New song "Here Comes The Shock" out Sunday in North America + the rest of the world on Monday. Hear it first during this Saturday's #NHLOutdoors at Lake Tahoe game at 3pm ET on @NBC ⚡⚡ @NHL."

The band last released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. You can see the post below.