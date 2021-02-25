AFI announce album, release two new songs

by Em Moore
AFI has announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Bodies and will be out June 11 via Rise Records. The band have also released two new songs, “Looking Tragic” and “Begging For Trouble”. AFI released AFI (The Blood Album) in 2017. Check out the songs below.
BodiesTracklist
1.Twisted Tongues
2. Far Too Near
3. Dulcería
4. On Your Back
5. Escape From Los Angeles
6. Begging For Trouble
7. Back From The Flesh
8. Looking Tragic
9. Death Of The Party
10. No Eyes
11. Tied To A Tree