After The Fall “reclaim” new LP from Paper + Plastick after shipping delays

Last year After the Fall released Resignation on Paper + Plastick. It appears that the contract allowed P+P to release vinyl, CD, and digital versions of the record. A digital version and a CD version was released as per schedule.

However, there appear to be problems with the vinyl release. P+P started accepting pre-orders for the vinyl version in August. However, Multiple sources report that the vinyl still has not been received.

According to a social media post by After the Fall, they reached out to the label but did not receive any response- though they did previously hear that the record was shipped in December. Therefore, the band stated that they were "reclaiming" the record and began to host their own digital version of the record.

Lastly, the band added that they will begin recording their new album in June at Blasting Room studios. you can see the social media post below.