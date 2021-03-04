Ian Brown pulls out of festival due to mandatory vaccine requirements

Ian Brown of The Stone Roses has been outspoken about being against COVID masks/vaccination over the past year. Recently, he pulled out of The Neighbourhood Weekender fest despite being listed as the headliner. The reason for his dropping from the bill was because the festival requires attendees present proof of vaccination.

He stated via twitter:" "My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry. Refunds are available!"