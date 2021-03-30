Best Midwestern - Illinois Part 1

The Best Midwestern podcast, with hosts Greg Simpson and Scott Heisel, continues to explore the US Midwest state-by-state, here's what Greg has to say about this outing: “It’s our 11th (out of 12) state for our State-by-State project and it’s the biggest of them all - Illinois! The state in which both Scott and Greg were born was a mecca for the relocated blues and jazz scenes in the 1920s, and we also take things back further to Native American music, then cover all the best stuff in all genres through the 80s with punk and house music. This is just part 1 of the mighty Land of Lincoln episodes.” Click here to listen to the new episode or check it out below.