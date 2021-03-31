Michale Graves Could Be Called as a Witness for Proud Boys' Legal Defense

Anonymous Source, Posted by 42 minutes ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

As reported by Yahoo!, Michale Graves, formerly of the The Misfits was in Washington during the Capitol Riots. Graves stated that he joined the Proud Boys last year and was in Washington to play some songs for the organization "Latinos for Trump". Graves adds that he "ghosted" the group before playing when chaos ensued.

As you likely know, that day, Proud Boys members stormed the Capitol in an attempt to block the official counting of Electoral Votes. The riot left five dead and dozens injured. Multiple members of the Proud Boys have been charged with various crimes related to the insurrection.

Graves may be called as a witness by the defense. The Defense is considering using Graves as a witness because he was in the area when the riot took place and is a member of the proud boys. In a recent interview, Graves said he did not think the Proud Boys were capable of conspiring to attack the Capitol. He added, "These guys have a hard time getting an order together for McDonalds."