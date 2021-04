3 hours ago by John Gentile

Uk anarcho-punkers Conflict have released two box sets. They are called Statements Of Intent 1982-1987 and Statements Of Intent 1988-1994. They are out via Mortarhate records, which is run by Conflict's Colin Jerwood. The sets comprise nearly all of Conflict's officially released material including all of their LPs through 1994 and a number of bonus tracks. That's out now.