7 hours ago by Em Moore

Hot Mulligan have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called I Won’t Reach Out To You and will be out May 28 via Wax Bodega. The band have also released a new song, “Pop Shuvit (Hall of Meat, Duh)”. Hot Mulligan released you’ll be fine in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.