7 Seconds will reissue their 1984 album The Crew. The new version features remastered audio as well as extensive liner notes including an oral history of the band and reflections by Ian MacKaye, Jello Biafra, Keith Morris, Damian Abraham, Brian Baker, Fat Mike, Roger Miret, BYO founders Mark and Sean Stern, and others. The digital version is out June 25 and the physical version is out this summer via Trust records. You can hear "Young til I die" below.