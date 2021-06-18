Catbite releases hardcore version of self-titled record

In 2019, Catbite released Catbite . Earlier this year, they released a "Yeehaw" version of that album. Last night at midnight, they released a hardcore version of the self-titled debut. It's called Catfite. The new version also includes a guest appearance from Adam davis of Omnigone.

The new hardcore version benefits Hearts on a Wire, a inside/outside prison advocacy organization working to address the needs of transgender people, mostly POC, in Pennsylvania's prisons. You can check out the album below.