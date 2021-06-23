Titus Andronicus announce “The Monitor” 10th anniversary tour and reissue

by Tours

Titus Andronicus have announced tour dates for this November. They will be playing their 2010 album The Monitor in full on all dates. The band will be reissuing a remastered version of the album for its 10th anniversary. It will be out on vinyl October 22 via XL Recordings. The band has also released a 2009 demo of "Titus Andronicus Forever". Titus Andronicus released An Obelisk in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 03White Eagle HallJersey City, NJ
Nov 04The MetPawtucket, RI
Nov 05The SinclairCambridge, MA
Nov 06Lark HallAlbany, NY
Nov 07Higher GroundBurlington, VT
Nov 10Lee's PalaceToronto, ON
Nov 11El ClubDetroit, MI
Nov 12SubterraneanChicago, IL
Nov 14Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Nov 16Thunderbird Music HallPittsburgh, PA
Nov 17Black CatWashington, DC
Nov 18Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA
Nov 19House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
Nov 20Space BallroomHamdem, CT
Nov 21Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NY