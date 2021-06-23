Titus Andronicus have announced tour dates for this November. They will be playing their 2010 album The Monitor in full on all dates. The band will be reissuing a remastered version of the album for its 10th anniversary. It will be out on vinyl October 22 via XL Recordings. The band has also released a 2009 demo of "Titus Andronicus Forever". Titus Andronicus released An Obelisk in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.