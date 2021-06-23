Titus Andronicus have announced tour dates for this November. They will be playing their 2010 album The Monitor in full on all dates. The band will be reissuing a remastered version of the album for its 10th anniversary. It will be out on vinyl October 22 via XL Recordings. The band has also released a 2009 demo of "Titus Andronicus Forever". Titus Andronicus released An Obelisk in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 03
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersey City, NJ
|Nov 04
|The Met
|Pawtucket, RI
|Nov 05
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA
|Nov 06
|Lark Hall
|Albany, NY
|Nov 07
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT
|Nov 10
|Lee's Palace
|Toronto, ON
|Nov 11
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|Nov 12
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 14
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Nov 16
|Thunderbird Music Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov 17
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|Nov 18
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Nov 19
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Nov 20
|Space Ballroom
|Hamdem, CT
|Nov 21
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY