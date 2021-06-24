The Punk in Drublic festival has announced a Worcester, Massachusetts date for September 25, 2021. It will take place at The Palladium Outdoors. NOFX, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Pennywise, and Get Dead have been announced so far. The festival will also be playing in Denver this July.
