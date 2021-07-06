Catbite announces tour dates

by John Gentile
Catbite have announced a summer/fall tour in support of their upcoming album Nice One! out August 6 via Bad Time Records. On various dates, the band will be playing with Mustard Plug and J Navarro and the Traitors. They're also playing The Fest and Supernova ska festival. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|7/10
|ARDEN, DE
|SHADY GROVE STAGE / Shady Grove Music Festival
|8/6
|PHILADELPHIA, PA
|PHILAMOCA / “Nice One” Record Release show w/ The Best Of The Worst, Froggy
|8/7
|DALLAS, PA
|IREM PAVILION w/ Pilfers, Rude Boy George
|9/17 trough 19
|HAMPTON, VA
|OOZLEFINCH BREWERY / Supernova International Ska Festival w/ Hepcat, The Slackers, The Skatalites, The Pietasters, more
|9/30
|DETROIT
|SMALLS BAR w/ J Navarro and the Traitors
|10/1
|KALAMAZOO, MI
|BELLS w/ Mustard Plug, J Navarro and the Traitors
|10/2
|CHICAGO, IL
|METRO w/ Mustard Plug, J Navarro and the Traitors
|10/3
|PITTSBURGH, PA
|MR. ROBOTO w/ Magic Ghrelin, Wasted Space, Lost Cat (Reunion)
|10/8
|NEW HAVEN, CT
|CAFE NINE w/ Sgt. Scagnetti, The Simulators
|10/29 trough 31
|GAINESVILLE, FL
|THE FEST