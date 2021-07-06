Catbite announces tour dates

Catbite have announced a summer/fall tour in support of their upcoming album Nice One! out August 6 via Bad Time Records. On various dates, the band will be playing with Mustard Plug and J Navarro and the Traitors. They're also playing The Fest and Supernova ska festival. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
7/10ARDEN, DESHADY GROVE STAGE / Shady Grove Music Festival
8/6PHILADELPHIA, PAPHILAMOCA / “Nice One” Record Release show w/ The Best Of The Worst, Froggy
8/7DALLAS, PAIREM PAVILION w/ Pilfers, Rude Boy George
9/17 trough 19HAMPTON, VAOOZLEFINCH BREWERY / Supernova International Ska Festival w/ Hepcat, The Slackers, The Skatalites, The Pietasters, more
9/30DETROITSMALLS BAR w/ J Navarro and the Traitors
10/1KALAMAZOO, MIBELLS w/ Mustard Plug, J Navarro and the Traitors
10/2CHICAGO, ILMETRO w/ Mustard Plug, J Navarro and the Traitors
10/3PITTSBURGH, PAMR. ROBOTO w/ Magic Ghrelin, Wasted Space, Lost Cat (Reunion)
10/8NEW HAVEN, CTCAFE NINE w/ Sgt. Scagnetti, The Simulators
10/29 trough 31GAINESVILLE, FLTHE FEST