Episode #554 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em, Hallie, and John talk about the "Absurd" new Guns N Roses song, the new Bad Waitress video, health protocols at shows during COVID, Joe Jack Talcum's new single, and Tegan and Sara working on new music. Tom Petty, AM pop, Architects of Self-Destruction and Punknews' "Cool New Bands" article are also discussed. Songs by Leftover Crack, Cluttered, and Surf Curse are played. Check out the episode below.
